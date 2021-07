OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Just over 1,200 people are without power after unconfirmed reports of a car accident, according to OPPD.

A post on their website states the outage is in West Omaha. The power company says power is estimated to be restored by 6:30 p.m.

Vehicle accident believed to be cause of west Omaha outage affecting 1,200 customers - https://t.co/ZJZGmkPNuQ — OPPDCares (@OPPDCares) July 31, 2021

