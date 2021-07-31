Omaha residents frustrated of tree debris cleanup three weeks after storm

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tonight marks three weeks since that windstorm came ripping through Omaha. People still have downed trees and limbs on their property.

“All I want for them is to pick up our debris.”

Kat Benson says the city has yet to pick up her tree debris from the storm three weeks ago. She says she had tree damaged gathered and put in order for pickup shortly after the storm that Saturday morning.

“I’m just so frustrated because you know the city says that they’re going to do something and we follow the rules that the city requested and it doesn’t happen,” said Benson.

People like Kat are running out of options to get rid of their tree debris. Today is the last day for curbside collections and the public drop sites are closing tonight.

REMINDER: Our curbside collections of tree debris ends tomorrow, Friday July 30. The public drop sites at Levi Carter... Posted by Jean Stothert on Thursday, July 29, 2021

Couple Laryn Murray and Ann Chestnut, who take care of vacant homes, were making a last-minute run to Levi Carter Park.

“There was a vacant home that had an abundant amount of trees damaged from the last storm so we went and picked it all up and really grateful we had a place to get rid of it,” said Ann.

The couple says they’re fortunate enough to be able to haul their tree debris but feel bad for people who don’t have that ability.

“Not everyone has a truck and trailer. That’s a huge thing. If you drive a Kia, who are supposed to be able to take care of your storm-damaged tree?”

And if your tree damaged still isn’t picked up after today, Omaha Public Works says, “they’re not making another pass, if someone feels they were missed, they can call in to report to the Mayor’s Hotline or Public Works Street Division.”

Within these last few weeks, Kat says she has called the Mayor’s Hotline but has no luck.

“I’ve called twice and they haven’t provided any sort of solution at all.

Omaha Public Works says they have received calls about situations like Kat’s but say complaints have been very few. Starting Monday, FCC will collect yard waste as normal, in the garbage carts and in brown bags with stickers.

Storm clean up efforts are winding down.

= Tree debris sites are closing (Friday 7/30, 7pm)

= Curbside collections was competed (Wed 7/28)

= FCC free yardwaste bag & tied bundles is ending (stickers required beginning Monday 8/2)https://t.co/Igf0fKfmFr — Wasteline (@WastelineOmaha) July 29, 2021

