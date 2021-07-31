Advertisement

Omaha Police arrest two people after responding to walk-in hospital injury

(KWQC)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a cutting investigation, Omaha police arrested two people in connection with an incident at a gas station Saturday morning.

Theophyllis Robinson, 43, was arrested for third-degree assault and Yolanda Moore, 45, was arrested for second-degree felony assault and attempted motor vehicle theft. Police got in contact with a 34-year-old woman with a non-life-threatening injury after responding to a walk-in cutting at Immanuel Hospital ER.

According to the release, the “woman was assaulted at the QuikTrip at 4404 N 72nd Street.” Officers say in the investigation, they were able to identify the suspects and find them in the 6100 block of Emmet Street.

Robinson and Moore were arrested without incident and both are booked into Douglas County.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accused of sexual assault in Omaha jail after extradition from Iowa
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Friday July 30 COVID-19 update: 20-year-old dies in Lincoln; another 100+ cases in Douglas County
Greater Omaha Packing recalls 295K pounds of raw beef
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth
First Alert Day Friday
Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - First Alert Day due to reduced air quality today and severe storms tonight

Latest News

18-year-old sentenced to 50 years for shooting death in Sioux City
Reynolds rejects Biden’s call for $100 vaccine incentives
Lincoln County treasurer arrested amid theft investigation
Muscatine man sentenced to life in girlfriend’s death