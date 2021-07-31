Omaha Police arrest two people after responding to walk-in hospital injury

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a cutting investigation, Omaha police arrested two people in connection with an incident at a gas station Saturday morning.

Theophyllis Robinson, 43, was arrested for third-degree assault and Yolanda Moore, 45, was arrested for second-degree felony assault and attempted motor vehicle theft. Police got in contact with a 34-year-old woman with a non-life-threatening injury after responding to a walk-in cutting at Immanuel Hospital ER.

According to the release, the “woman was assaulted at the QuikTrip at 4404 N 72nd Street.” Officers say in the investigation, they were able to identify the suspects and find them in the 6100 block of Emmet Street.

Robinson and Moore were arrested without incident and both are booked into Douglas County.

