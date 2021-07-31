Omaha iCan Bike Camp celebrates graduation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Last week, 6 News reported a local camp that was struggling to find volunteers to help with children with disabilities.

The iCan Bike Camp filled the spots and on Friday, celebrated camp graduation! The Bellevue camp teaches children how to ride a bike.

The kids, eights years and up, start on training wheels then graduate to two wheels. Friday was the last day of camp.

Oliva Nathan’s mom was thrilled to see her 10-year-old reach a major milestone.

“Today was my first time seeing her go really well on her own bike and it was emotional. I almost started crying,” said Kelsey Nathan.

The five-day program has campers practice their skills for 75 minutes a day. Each with two volunteers by their side until they can ride independently.

That’s why volunteers are much needed and greatly appreciated.

