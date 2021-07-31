Advertisement

Omaha iCan Bike Camp celebrates graduation

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Last week, 6 News reported a local camp that was struggling to find volunteers to help with children with disabilities.

The iCan Bike Camp filled the spots and on Friday, celebrated camp graduation! The Bellevue camp teaches children how to ride a bike.

The kids, eights years and up, start on training wheels then graduate to two wheels. Friday was the last day of camp.

Oliva Nathan’s mom was thrilled to see her 10-year-old reach a major milestone.

“Today was my first time seeing her go really well on her own bike and it was emotional. I almost started crying,” said Kelsey Nathan.

The five-day program has campers practice their skills for 75 minutes a day. Each with two volunteers by their side until they can ride independently.

That’s why volunteers are much needed and greatly appreciated.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accused of sexual assault in Omaha jail after extradition from Iowa
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Friday July 30 COVID-19 update: 20-year-old dies in Lincoln; another 100+ cases in Douglas County
Greater Omaha Packing recalls 295K pounds of raw beef
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth
First Alert Day Friday
Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - First Alert Day due to reduced air quality today and severe storms tonight

Latest News

One person taken to hospital after car crash in northwest Omaha
Hour by hour forecast Saturday
Mallory’s Forecast Update - Stormy start to Saturday! Drier but smoky afternoon
Saturday, July 31st
Mallory's Saturday Morning Forecast
Kay and Carlene Rising cheer on their grandson, Kevin McDowell, as he competes in the Tokyo...
Lincoln couple cheer on grandson in Tokyo Olympics