Olympics Day 8 highlights: Swimming, track & field, basketball

(KFYR)
By NBC Sports
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(NBC) - Watch Saturday’s highlights from the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

MEDAL COUNTS: Tokyo Olympics

TRACK & FIELD

Poland earns gold in mixed 4x400m relay, USA snags bronze

Poland soars past the competition, earning a gold medal in the inaugural mixed 4x400m finals. Team USA earned bronze in a somewhat close finish.

Thompson-Herah defends Olympic 100m gold in Jamaican sweep

Elaine Thompson-Herah sets a new Olympic record as she defends her 100m gold in a photo finish. Fellow Jamaicans Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson finished in second and third place.

BASKETBALL

Durant breaks USA men’s all-time Olympic scoring record

Kevin Durant officially broke the all-time U.S. men’s Olympic scoring record previously held by Carmelo Anthony in Saturday’s game against the Czech Republic.

SWIMMING

Ledecky holds off Titmus for 800m freestyle three-peat

Katie Ledecky became the third woman to win the same swimming event at three straight Olympic Games, taking gold in the women’s 800 free ahead of Australia’s Ariarne Titmus.

Caeleb Dressel breaks 100m butterfly world record, wins gold

Caeleb Dressel lowered his own all-time mark in the 100 fly for his second individual gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics.

