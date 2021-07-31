Mallory’s Forecast Update - Stormy start to Saturday! Drier but smoky afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Widespread showers and storms producing heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and frequent lightning may have woken you up early Saturday morning! Thankfully, most storms after 11 PM Friday night stayed below severe limits, though wind gusts up to about 45 mph were reported. The strongest storms really developed Friday evening, which helped cut into the fuel for the overnight and early morning storms.

Widespread rain, heavy at times, continues to slowly push southeast Saturday morning. Most of us should dry out by 9 AM. Clouds will decrease for the afternoon, but more smoky haze will filter in from the north. Highs will top out in the lower-80s for most, with northerly winds 7-15 mph.

Hour by hour forecast Saturday (WOWT)

Mostly clear skies take us into the overnight hours, though smoky haze will likely linger. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid-60s in Omaha, with rural spots cooling off into the upper-50s!

Areas of orange/red indicate thicker smoke (WOWT)

Plentiful sunshine is on tap Sunday, with much less smoke expected. Since drier air will work in throughout the day Saturday and into Saturday night, the humidity will be much lower Sunday as well. Enjoy the day! Highs will warm into the low to mid-80s.

Temperatures in the low to mid-80s with overnight lows near 60° will continue Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, before rain chances return Thursday morning. Highs look to climb back into the 90s next weekend.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

