Mallory’s Forecast Update - Staying smoky Saturday evening. Improving air quality Sunday!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Widespread showers and storms producing heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and frequent lightning may have woken you up early Saturday morning! Thankfully, most storms after 11 PM Friday night stayed below severe limits, though wind gusts up to about 45 mph were reported. The strongest storms really developed Friday evening, which helped cut into the fuel for the overnight and early morning storms.

Some much-needed rain fell Friday evening into Saturday morning (WOWT)

A few isolated storms caused damage in western Iowa Friday evening (WOWT)

Widespread rain, heavy at times, slowly pushed southeast Saturday morning. Most of us should dried out by 9 AM or 10 AM at the latest. Clouds decreased north to south for the afternoon, but more smoky haze filtered in from the north. This wildfire smoke dropped air quality down to “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” in Omaha and even lower to “Unhealthy” for areas to the west and north. Highs topped out in the lower-80s for most, with northerly winds 7-15 mph.

Mostly clear skies take us into the overnight hours, though smoky haze will likely linger. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid-60s in Omaha, with rural spots cooling off into the upper-50s!

Plentiful sunshine is on tap Sunday, with much less smoke expected. Since drier air will work in throughout the day Saturday and into Saturday night, the humidity will be much lower Sunday as well. Enjoy the day! Highs will warm into the low to mid-80s.

Smoke should thin out Sunday with improving air quality (WOWT)

Temperatures in the low to mid-80s with overnight lows near 60° will continue Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, before rain chances return Thursday morning. Highs look to climb back into the 90s next weekend.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Keep track of the radar and the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.