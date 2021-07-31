Maha returns with same vibe, more room to roam

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The music remains cutting edge, but the space is something new. The Maha Festival returns after a year off due to COVID-19 and concertgoers may feel some healthy changes.

“When we were planning this year we knew it was important to be intentional about safety and the ability for people to feel comfortable at our event,” Maha Executive Director Lauren Martin said. So we’ve limited capacity. We’ve actually sold out, but that will assure everyone is able to spread out and enjoy themselves.”

The Maha Festival, reduced from two days to one, will be held Saturday, July 31 at Stinson Park in Aksarben Village. Gates open at 2:00 p.m. and music starts at 2:30 p.m.

Martin said it shouldn’t take long for people to notice a more roomy experience than previous festivals.

“Once people get in the park, if they’ve attended before, they’ll realize we’ve redesigned our footprint to ensure that it’s spread out to limit areas of congestion,” Martin said. She said there are increased sanitary stations and face masks available, as well as plans to reduce contact between staff and attendees.

The entertainment will still focus on two main stages, with DJ music weaving together the acts as they alternate from one main stage to the other. Comedy, spoken word, and poetry are also scheduled.

Music opens with Kethro on the WP Engine Stage, followed by J. Crum at 2:30 p.m. on the Broadmoor Stage. Dirt House, Omaha Girls Rock, Edem Soul Music, Matt Cox and the Marauders , Shovels and Rope, Drive-by Truckers, Japanese Breakfast, Thundercat, and Khruangbin round out the lineup. The last act is scheduled to take the stage at 10:45 p.m.

There are more adult beverage offerings on tap, as well as a variety of Omaha-based food trucks and booths. A complete list of participating vendors, as well as items that festival-goers may bring in with them, can be found on the Maha Festival website.

