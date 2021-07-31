Advertisement

Lincoln County treasurer arrested amid theft investigation

(Lincoln County Detention Center)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) - The Lincoln County Board is facing the prospect of removing the county’s treasurer after she was arrested amid a theft investigation.

The North Platte Telegraph reports that police arrested Lincoln County Treasurer Shelli Franzen on Thursday on suspicion of theft between $1,500 and $5,000 and official misconduct. Police said the arrest stemmed from an investigation into several financial transactions out of the treasurer’s office “that appeared to be personal in nature.”

The County Board was to hold an emergency meeting Friday to discuss Franzen’s position. The meeting comes a little more than two years after the board removed former County Treasurer Lorie Koertner months after she was elected, citing a backlog of unbanked property tax checks.

