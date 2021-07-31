Huskers open fall camp with all eyes on week zero

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Huskers open up fall camp, the first of 24 practices between now and their opener at Ilinois August 28th. Camp will have a different feel with not only a conference game to start but one in the division as well. It is a very important game for Nebraska. One of the few Big Ten games, at least at this point, where NU is a clear favorite.

Scott Frost says there are a lot of good things happening in the program and he would like the players to experience success. If the Huskers can come away with a win they have a decent chance to stack up several wins with home games against Fordham and Buffalo following the opener.

The team will start with practices in four consecutive days, then take Tuesday off.

The strength appears to be the defense with five All-Big Ten players returning. The secondary has a ton of experience, here’s how Cam taylor-Britt says they will use the next month. “Grow closer together, you can never be too close to one another, know the insides and outs of the defense, if I can help an inside backer and then they can help a defensive lineman, were all working together to be better on the field.”

