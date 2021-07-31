Fremont County Sheriff’s Office notifies drivers of temporary closure on I-29 South

SIDNEY, Iowa (WOWT) - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office wanted to inform drivers of a temporary closure on Sunday, August 1.

Officials say the closure will be south of the Hamburg exit, on I-29 south starting at 7 a.m. According to the release, “signboards will direct traffic on a detour through Hamburg, Iowa via Highway 333 east to U.S. 275 south to Missouri Highway 136.”

The closure is due to cleaning up the scene of an accident in Missouri. The clean-up is expected to be one to two hours long.

