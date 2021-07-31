Advertisement

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office notifies drivers of temporary closure on I-29 South

(AP (custom credit) | AP)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIDNEY, Iowa (WOWT) - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office wanted to inform drivers of a temporary closure on Sunday, August 1.

Officials say the closure will be south of the Hamburg exit, on I-29 south starting at 7 a.m. According to the release, “signboards will direct traffic on a detour through Hamburg, Iowa via Highway 333 east to U.S. 275 south to Missouri Highway 136.”

The closure is due to cleaning up the scene of an accident in Missouri. The clean-up is expected to be one to two hours long.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accused of sexual assault in Omaha jail after extradition from Iowa
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Friday July 30 COVID-19 update: 20-year-old dies in Lincoln; another 100+ cases in Douglas County
Greater Omaha Packing recalls 295K pounds of raw beef
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth
First Alert Day Friday
Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - First Alert Day due to reduced air quality today and severe storms tonight

Latest News

Smoke should thin out Sunday with improving air quality
Mallory’s Forecast Update - Staying smoky Saturday evening. Improving air quality Sunday!
Omaha Police arrest two people after responding to walk-in hospital injury
18-year-old sentenced to 50 years for shooting death in Sioux City
Reynolds rejects Biden’s call for $100 vaccine incentives