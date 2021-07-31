First Black women engineer for Union Pacific has book signing in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Edwina “Curlie” Justus makes an appearance at the Great Plains Black History Museum for a book signing.

Edwina was the first African-American women train engineer for Union Pacific. She started her career in 1976 and stayed with Union Pacific in North Platte, Nebraska for 22 years.

She started her career for her father.

“He would tell them to stop by my daughter’s house or you know my daughter is the first Black female engineer, you know. He was so proud of me and I was glad I did something for him,” said Edwina Justus.

She made this book to tell her story and inspire others. She wants girls growing up to know the career possibilities for them are endless.

“When is the last time you called a plumber and a woman came out or you went to a service station and a woman looked under the hood or an electrician you know that was a female? Try to do things that are non-traditional because most of them don’t require a college education.”

