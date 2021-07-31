Advertisement

First Black women engineer for Union Pacific has book signing in Omaha

She started her career in 1976 and stayed with Union Pacific in North Platte, Nebraska for 22 years.
By Brandon Tvrdy
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Edwina “Curlie” Justus makes an appearance at the Great Plains Black History Museum for a book signing.

Edwina was the first African-American women train engineer for Union Pacific. She started her career in 1976 and stayed with Union Pacific in North Platte, Nebraska for 22 years.

She started her career for her father.

“He would tell them to stop by my daughter’s house or you know my daughter is the first Black female engineer, you know. He was so proud of me and I was glad I did something for him,” said Edwina Justus.

She made this book to tell her story and inspire others. She wants girls growing up to know the career possibilities for them are endless.

“When is the last time you called a plumber and a woman came out or you went to a service station and a woman looked under the hood or an electrician you know that was a female? Try to do things that are non-traditional because most of them don’t require a college education.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accused of sexual assault in Omaha jail after extradition from Iowa
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Friday July 30 COVID-19 update: 20-year-old dies in Lincoln; another 100+ cases in Douglas County
Greater Omaha Packing recalls 295K pounds of raw beef
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth
First Alert Day Friday
Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - First Alert Day due to reduced air quality today and severe storms tonight

Latest News

Saturday, July 31st
Mallory's Saturday Afternoon Forecast
Native Omaha Days Parade 2021
Thousands gather to celebrate Native Omaha Days
First Black woman Union Pacific engineer visits Omaha - 5 pm
First Black woman Union Pacific engineer visits Omaha - 5 pm
Native Omaha Days - 5 pm
Native Omaha Days - 5 pm