Bahl, Rongisch help Nebraska Gold 18U to national championship

IRVINE, Calif. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Gold 18U premier team won the Premier Girls Fastpitch National Championship in a walk-off win over a team from Durham, North Carolina on Saturday.

Papillion-La Vista grad and Gatorade National Player of the Year Jordyn Bahl set a record with 20 strikeouts on the mound for Nebraska Gold.

Westside’s Ava Rongisch hit the walk-off single in the bottom of the 9th that won the title.

