Advertisement

Another teen arrested in connection to 18-year-old’s death near Levi Carter Park

(KY3)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Homicide Unit has arrested another 16-year-old in connection to a fatal shooting of an 18-year-old near Levi Carter Park.

The teen was booked into the Douglas County Youth Center for accessory to a felony. Marion Harris, 16, voluntarily turned himself in after police issued a felony arrest warrant on July 8.

‘He was my best friend:’ Travell Mountain’s father addresses son’s homicide, accused killer

Harris was booked into Douglas County Youth Center for first-degree murder and use of a weapon.

Officers received a call around 3:10 a.m. on July 3 and found 18-year-old Travell Mountain with life-threatening injuries near Levi Carter Park. He was taken to Nebraska Medical Center with CPR in progress and later succumbed to his injuries.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Rosenthal
Former longtime Nebraska sports reporter facing child sex assault charges
Ronald Bower
Wanted: Iowa man considered armed & dangerous
Syracuse fire chief fighting for life after accident
Syracuse Fire Chief fighting for his life after accident
A view of the haze in Mankato, Minn., last week, when Canadian wildfires caused much of the...
Douglas County Health Deparment issues air-quality advisory
Deputy Justin Smith
Northeast Nebraska sheriff’s deputy dies after battle with COVID-19

Latest News

Man accused of sexual assault in Omaha jail after extradition from Iowa
Neighbors raise concern over two Elkhorn intersections
Nebraska offering incentives for state jobs in 24/7 facilities
Thick wildfire smoke poses as health danger - 5 pm
Thick wildfire smoke poses as health danger - 5 pm