Another teen arrested in connection to 18-year-old’s death near Levi Carter Park

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Homicide Unit has arrested another 16-year-old in connection to a fatal shooting of an 18-year-old near Levi Carter Park.

The teen was booked into the Douglas County Youth Center for accessory to a felony. Marion Harris, 16, voluntarily turned himself in after police issued a felony arrest warrant on July 8.

Harris was booked into Douglas County Youth Center for first-degree murder and use of a weapon.

Officers received a call around 3:10 a.m. on July 3 and found 18-year-old Travell Mountain with life-threatening injuries near Levi Carter Park. He was taken to Nebraska Medical Center with CPR in progress and later succumbed to his injuries.

