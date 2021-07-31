Advertisement

18-year-old sentenced to 50 years for shooting death in Sioux City

(Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - An 18-year-old has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the shooting death of another 18-year-old at a New Year’s Eve party in Sioux City.

Station KTIV reports that Anthony Bauer was sentenced Friday morning after pleaded guilty in June to second-degree murder. In his plea, Bauer admitted that he and others fired several shots into a home where people were gathered for a New Year’s Eve party, killing 18-year-old Mia Kritis and wounding three others.

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped his original charge of first-degree murder. Under the plea deal, Bauer must serve 35 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.

Bauer was one of four people charged in the shooting.

