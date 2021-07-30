Advertisement

U.S. to reimburse National Guard Jan. 6 expenses, including $3.4M to Nebraska

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WOWT) - An emergency $2.1 billion spending bill passed Thursday will cover the repayment of outstanding debts from the Jan. 6 insurrection, including $521 million owed to the National Guard.

The National Guard’s funding shortfall forced the cancellation of several upcoming Nebraska National Guard events as it awaited its $3.4 million share of the repayment. Among the cancellations was annual marksmanship training; individual training course sessions for some Guard members were also under consideration for cancelation.

The spending bill also bolsters security at the U.S. capitol and provides money that both parties say is urgently needed for the Capitol Police, and for the translators and others who worked closely with U.S. government troops and civilians in Afghanistan.

The Senate approved the legislation early Thursday afternoon, 98-0, and the House passed it immediately afterward, 416-11.

The $2.1 billion bill now goes to President Joe Biden for his signature.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

