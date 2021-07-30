Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - First Alert Day due to reduced air quality today and severe storms tonight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday is a First Alert Day due to the wildfire smoke that has moved in and reduced air quality. We also have the threat of strong to severe storms overnight.

Air quality is likely to hang in the unhealthy range thanks to wildfire smoke that moved in behind yesterday’s cold front. It will reduce visibility and lead to hazy skies all day long. Hopefully we’ll see some improvement into the weekend

Air quality (WOWT)

Even with the smoke and cooler air, we’ll still jump to near 90 for a high with heat index values well up into the 90s at times. There are a few showers possible early this morning, especially north of the metro. Those will likely drift east and not pose a huge threat.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

After the heat of today, the second part of the First Alert Day comes into play. There is the threat of strong to severe storms after 10pm tonight that could bring wind and hail to parts of the area. That threat will be fairly isolated but is possible with a few of the storms overnight.

Friday Severe Outlook (WOWT)

Heavier rain is also in play with any storms that get going overnight. A narrow stripe of 1-3″ rainfall is possible from northwest to southeast somewhere in our area tonight but I think isolated totals up to 5″ are possible within that too.

Friday Rainfall Tonight (WOWT)

Showers and a few storms will move out rather early Saturday leaving us with partly cloudy skies and cooler highs in the 80s over the weekend. There could still be impacts from wildfire smoke as well.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

