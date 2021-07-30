Omaha Police looking for vandals who smashed car windows

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Vandals smashing car windows are frustrating victims as Omaha Police work to track down the suspects caught on Ring video.

The camera saw what happened to the windshield of Andy Lea’s truck.

“I let the dog out about 6:30-7, and I looked, and I go, ‘What the hell?’ And I looked down here, and here’s another car that got smashed. And I said, ‘Tracy, get on the Ring.’ ”

That’s when the couple saw it wasn’t a brick or a BB gun that damaged the windshield.

“One guy jumped on the top and started stomping, ya know. Just started stomping windshields. Don’t these hammerheads have anything else to do? Apparently, not at 12:30 in the morning,” Lea said.

Theirs is one of at least four car windows smashed this week in the Clifton Heights area along Military Avenue. In addition to the doorbell video, police have plenty of other forensics evidence to work with, from fingerprints to footprints.

“So this right here is an Air Force One, and these look like Vans right here. I mean, I wore both kinds of shoes in high school, so it’s kind of hard to miss that,” Ashley Spring said.

As it turns out, not all of the windshields were damaged on Wednesday night. John Pittman said he’s been parking his car on this street for years; but on Tuesday night, somebody stomped his windshield.

Spring said they normally have surveillance cameras pointed right at the vandalized car, but they weren’t working.

”Yep, usually a camera right there, yeah. And we do have a no trespassing sign and that you’re on camera right over there, so it’s crazy,” she said.

Police are looking to make the most of the video they do have. OPD said there’s a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case. Anyone who knows something that might help investigators should call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or submit a tip through their website or the P3 Tips mobile app.

