Olympics Day 7 highlights: Basketball, swimming, soccer, track & field

(NBC) - Watch Friday’s highlights from the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

TRACK & FIELD

U.S. mixed 4x400m relay DQs in prelims on late exchange

Americans Elija Godwin and Lynna Irby pass the baton outside the exchange zone, disqualifying the Team USA and its first-round win in the mixed 4x400m relay prelims; the Dominican Republic also DQs on a zone order rule.

SOCCER

Lynn Williams continues to shine in her first Olympic start

Lynn Williams gives her team 2-1 lead over the Netherlands in women’s soccer.

SWIMMING

U.S. women’s medley relay makes final

The United States qualified second to the final of the women’s 4x100m medley relay, finishing behind Canada in their preliminary heat.

Schoenmaker breaks 200m breaststroke WR; King, Lazor go 2-3

Americans Lilly King and Annie Lazor both took home medals in the women’s 200m breaststroke, though neither could catch South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker, who set the first swimming individual world record in Tokyo.

BASKETBALL

USA women surge past Japan to stay unbeaten in Tokyo

After a close first quarter, the U.S. women’s basketball team surged past Japan to earn another big victory in the group stage at the Tokyo Olympics.

Copyright 2021 NBC. All rights reserved.