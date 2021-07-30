Offutt Air Force Base requiring masks indoors regardless of vaccination status

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - All employees, contractors, and visitors are now required to wear masks indoors while on Offutt Air Force Base regardless of their vaccination status.

According to an Offutt social media post made Thursday, CDC data indicating Sarpy County’s increase in community transmission of COVID-19 triggered the order from the Deputy Secretary of Defense on Wednesday to be put into effect. Full implementation and compliance of CDC guidance is required by Friday, according to the DOE memo.

Additionally, those on base who are not fully vaccinated will also need to continue to physically distance, the memo states.

The Offut post drew attention to two of the memo’s bullet points:

“In areas of substantial or high community transmission, DoD requires all service members, federal employees, onsite contractor employees, and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask in an indoor setting in installations and other facilities owned, leased or otherwise controlled by DoD.”

“Service members, federal employees, onsite contractor employees, and visitors who are not fully vaccinated also need to continue to physically distance consistent with applicable CDC and DoD Force Health Protection guidance.”

