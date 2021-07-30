Nebraska offering incentives for state jobs in 24/7 facilities

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Attempting to expedite filling “critical staff positions” at Nebraska’s correctional, health, and veteran services departments, the state is boosting sign-on incentives and bonuses.

The eligible jobs are for health care and food-service positions within Nebraska departments of Correctional Services, Health and Human Services, and Veterans’ Affairs. Incentives including bonuses for commuting or transfering as well as retention incentives, according to the release from Gov. Pete Ricketts’ office.

Additional incentives are available for jobs at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institute.

The incentive bonuses are set to be paid in September, the release states.

“With one of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation and a strong and talented workforce in Nebraska, we want to ensure that we continue to attract and retain talent at the State. This incentive plan is one way we are working to achieve this goal. My administration will continue to assess and respond to the staffing needs of critical positions so we can continue to deliver a high level of service throughout the State.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.