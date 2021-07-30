Advertisement

Nebraska offering incentives for state jobs in 24/7 facilities

(Gray Media)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Attempting to expedite filling “critical staff positions” at Nebraska’s correctional, health, and veteran services departments, the state is boosting sign-on incentives and bonuses.

The eligible jobs are for health care and food-service positions within Nebraska departments of Correctional Services, Health and Human Services, and Veterans’ Affairs. Incentives including bonuses for commuting or transfering as well as retention incentives, according to the release from Gov. Pete Ricketts’ office.

Additional incentives are available for jobs at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institute.

The incentive bonuses are set to be paid in September, the release states.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Rosenthal
Former longtime Nebraska sports reporter facing child sex assault charges
Ronald Bower
Wanted: Iowa man considered armed & dangerous
Syracuse fire chief fighting for life after accident
Syracuse Fire Chief fighting for his life after accident
A view of the haze in Mankato, Minn., last week, when Canadian wildfires caused much of the...
Douglas County Health Deparment issues air-quality advisory
Deputy Justin Smith
Northeast Nebraska sheriff’s deputy dies after battle with COVID-19

Latest News

Man accused of sexual assault in Omaha jail after extradition from Iowa
Neighbors raise concern over two Elkhorn intersections
Thick wildfire smoke poses as health danger - 5 pm
Thick wildfire smoke poses as health danger - 5 pm
Internet outage in Midtown Omaha fixed - 5 pm
Internet outage in Midtown Omaha fixed - 5 pm