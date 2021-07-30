Nebraska offering incentives for state jobs in 24/7 facilities
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Attempting to expedite filling “critical staff positions” at Nebraska’s correctional, health, and veteran services departments, the state is boosting sign-on incentives and bonuses.
The eligible jobs are for health care and food-service positions within Nebraska departments of Correctional Services, Health and Human Services, and Veterans’ Affairs. Incentives including bonuses for commuting or transfering as well as retention incentives, according to the release from Gov. Pete Ricketts’ office.
Additional incentives are available for jobs at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institute.
The incentive bonuses are set to be paid in September, the release states.
