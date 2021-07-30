Man accused of sexual assault in Omaha jail after extradition from Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man accused of sexual assault is now in Omaha after extradition from Iowa.

Omaha police say Dennis Smith was arrested for first-degree sexual assault of an underage teen girl. Smith is now in Douglas County Jail after waiting for extradition at the Pottawattamie County Jail.

Police believe there may be additional victims and ask anyone with information. People can call OPD’s Child Special Victims Unit at 402-444-5636.

