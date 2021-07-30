Friday July 30 COVID-19 update: Another triple-digit increase in Douglas County cases
(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.
Keep scrolling to find helpful links and other information, including phone numbers to call for help getting signed up for your vaccine.
Douglas County cases update
DCHD reported Friday it had confirmed 145 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the past day, bringing the local total to 73,507 confirmed local cases since the start of the pandemic.
The seven-day rolling average continued its upward trend this week. It’s now at 82 cases, up from 71 yesterday, 61 on Wednesday, and 57 on Tuesday. It’s more than twice as high as the average just a week ago.
The local death toll remains at 737.
The health department reported Friday that local hospitals were still 81% full, with 283 beds available; and ICU beds were 70% full with 99 beds available. Nearly twice as many a week ago, 66 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 35 of them in ICUs (it was 14 a week ago), and 12 on ventilators (double what it was a week ago). Local hospitals are also monitoring four other patients for signs of COVID-19.
The DCHD COVID-19 dashboard no longer reports COVID-19 recoveries.
COVID-19 rates a worry as 1 million head for Iowa State Fair
(AP) - With coronavirus cases rising throughout Iowa and around the nation, health experts are becoming increasingly worried about next month’s Iowa State Fair, which will bring more than 1 million people to Des Moines.
Many will come from counties with low vaccination rates and an increasing prevalence of COVID-19. Officials have encouraged people to get vaccinated, but Iowa’s Republican-majority legislature and governor have blocked local governments from imposing vaccination or mask requirements, so there will be no limits on who can attend the 11-day fair that starts Aug. 12.
Iowa’s biggest annual event comes amid giant gatherings throughout the nation, including in states that are experiencing more virus infections due to low vaccination rates and the delta variant.
Vaccination clinics
Nebraska DHHS
Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:
- Medicine Man Pharmacy, 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118
- Think Aksarben Pharmacy LLC, 710 W. Center Road, Omaha NE 68106
- ViaRx, 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114
- Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025
Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart
Douglas County
Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled at several local schools this week:
MONDAY
- 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at George Russell Middle School, located at 5304 S. 172nd St.
TUESDAY
- 12:30-6 p.m. at George Russell Middle School, located at 5304 S. 172nd St.
THURSDAY
- 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. at Andersen Middle School, located at 15404 Adams St.
- Noon-7 p.m. at Omaha South Middle School, located at 4519 S. 24th St.
- Noon-6 p.m. at Bryan Middle School, located at 8210 S. 42nd St.
- 2-5 p.m. at Butler-Gast YMCA, located at 3501 Ames Ave.
FRIDAY
- 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bryan Middle School, located at 8210 S. 42nd St.
- 8-11 a.m. at Andersen Middle School, located at 15404 Adams St.
- Noon-6 p.m. at Omaha South Middle School, located at 4519 S. 24th St.
SATURDAY
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Omaha South Middle School, located at 4519 S. 24th St.
- 9-11 a.m. at Kingdom Builders Christian Center, located at 4039 Charles St.
- Noon-3 p.m. at Benson Health at Lake Street Apartments, located at 2400 N. 34th Ave.
- 2-6 p.m. at Maha Music Festival, held at Stinson Park in Aksarben Village
Omaha Public Schools
Omaha Public Schools is sharing a flyer — written in Spanish and English — to get the word out about its upcoming vaccine clinics. The clinics are scheduled for this week and next week at several Omaha-metro schools.
THURSDAY
- Noon-7 p.m. at Omaha South High School, located at 4519 S. 24th St. in Omaha
- Noon-6 p.m. at Bryan Middle School, located at 8210 S. 42nd St. in Bellevue
FRIDAY
- Noon-6 p.m. at Omaha South High School, located at 4519 S. 24th St. in Omaha
- 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at Bryan Middle School, located at 8210 S. 42nd St. in Bellevue
SATURDAY
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Omaha South High School, located at 4519 S. 24th St. in Omaha
AUGUST
- 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10 and 10 a.m-2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11 at Norris Middle School, located at 2235 S. 46th St. in Omaha
- 4-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10 at Beveridge Middle School, located at 1616 S. 120th St. in Omaha
- 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11 at Marrs Middle School, located at 5619 S. 19th St. in Omaha
Nebraska Medicine
Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.
NebMed will provide Pfizer vaccinations by appointment at:
- Eagle Run Health Center, located at 132nd Street and West Maple Road
- Fontenelle Health Center, located at 50th Street and Ames Avenue
- Girls Inc. Health Center, located at 45th Street and West Maple Road
- Old Market Health Center, located at 13th and Leavenworth streets
- Village Pointe Health Center, located at 175th and Burke streets
For those looking for walk-in appointments, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available at these pharmacies:
- Outpatient Pharmacy at Bellevue Health Center, located at 25th Street and Highway 370, will offer J&J vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
- Outpatient Pharmacy at Durham Outpatient Center, located at 45th and Emile streets, will offer J&J vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.
Around Omaha
MAHA: Vaccinations will be available from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday during Maha Music Festival at Stinson Park in Aksarben Village.
NATIVE OMAHA DAYS: Charles Drew Health Center will also have a clinic from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday during Native Omaha Days at Zion Baptist Church, 2215 Grant St.
DCHD WALK-IN CLINIC: Friday’s walk-in vaccination clinic is canceled for this week.
CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.
MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.
TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.
Three Rivers health district
- In Dodge County, the Three Rivers Fremont location is open for walk-ins from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.
- In Saunders County, the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.
- In Washington County, the clinic at First Lutheran Church in Blair is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.
Off-line help
NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.
DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.
TEST NEBRASKA HOTLINE: To get answers about Test Nebraska tests, results, communications, etc., call 402-207-9377.
IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.
REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. Other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.
Resource links
Where to get a test: Douglas County
Vaccine sign-up: Douglas County | Sarpy/Cass | Three Rivers | Nebraska
Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Hy-Vee | Walmart | Sam’s Club | Kohll’s
Vaccine dashboard: Nebraska | Iowa
Vaccine information: Douglas County | Douglas County clinics | Nebraska | Nebraska FAQ | Nebraska timeline | Nebraska Phase 1A tiers | Nebraska Phase 1B tiers || Iowa | Pottawattamie County | Mills County | Fremont County
COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Iowa | Worldwide
School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | Midland University
COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County
WOWT.com quick search: COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Vaccine
Recent COVID-19 updates
Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.