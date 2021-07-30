Advertisement

Endangered Missing Advisory issued for 14-year-old Nebraska girl

Zoey Kain
Zoey Kain(Nebraska State Patrol)
By Amber Little
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McCook, Neb. - An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of 14-year-old girl from McCook.

The McCook Police Department is attempting to locate Zoey Kain. She’s described as a white female, with short dark hair with red highlights. She is approximately 5′6″ and 180 pounds.

Police said she was last seen Wednesday around 10:42 p.m. in McCook. She was wearing a grey shirt with a Gary Superfoods logo, blue jeans and Hey Dude Shoes. Police aren’t sure who Zoey is with or what type of vehicle she is in.

Contact 911 with any information about Zoey Kain.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Rosenthal
Former longtime Nebraska sports reporter facing child sex assault charges
Ronald Bower
Wanted: Iowa man considered armed & dangerous
Syracuse fire chief fighting for life after accident
Syracuse Fire Chief fighting for his life after accident
Omaha man sentenced for sex trafficking of a minor
Deputy Justin Smith
Northeast Nebraska sheriff’s deputy dies after battle with COVID-19

Latest News

U.S. to reimburse National Guard Jan. 6 expenses, including $3.4M to Nebraska
A vandal is caught jumping on top of a car, smashing the windshield in this Ring video from...
Omaha Police looking for vandals who smashed car windows
National Guard reimbursement
Nebraska National Guard to be reimbursed for Jan. 6 service
Omaha Police looking for vandals
OPD looking for vandals who smashed vehicle windows