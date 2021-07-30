Douglas County Health holds vaccine clinics at school registration sites

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department is working with Omaha-metro area schools to make the vaccine easy to get for eligible students.

Over at Benson Middle School, Crystal Suazo and her son are sitting out the post-shot time period. Chris has received the shot and hoping for a normal school year.

“Hopefully actually going to school the entire time rather than going like half the year. I feel like I learn so much better in person rather than through a screen.”

Crystal says it’s important to get her son vaccinated and she believes in-person learning is best for him.

“It’s better for them to be in school. I think and as long as they do a good job at handwashing, keeping the distance, I think they should be fine,” said Suazo.

She also says officials made it easy to get her son vaccinated.

“It was pretty easy, just come in and fill in some quick information, and luckily there was no line so it took like less than ten minutes. I think the 15 minutes wait time was probably longer than what it took to get registered,” said Suazo.

Douglas County Health Department officials say the COVID-19 delta variant continues to infect more people in our area. Crystal is aware of that and wanted to make sure her son is protected.

“Well just because of the numbers coming back up and also school coming back, you want your kids to be protected as well as the teachers. You don’t want them to get sick from the kids as well.”

Phil Rooney with the Douglas County Health Department says the department urges everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

“We really want to get the kids vaccinated, those under 12 cannot yet be vaccinated so vaccinate everybody around them including the teachers and their older siblings and friends. It’s science it’s not politics, it’s not entertainment. We want to make sure we have the best possible advice and we’re learning more about this disease every day,” said Rooney.

While students are getting registered for classes at Anderson Middle School there is also a vaccination clinic close by.

Taylee Washingon is an eighth-grader who received the shot. She’s thinking of others.

“Just like to help people, you know like, cause I have some family and she has like a sickness and so I thought it would be good so I won’t have to wear a mask every single time I’m around her and I thought it would be good to help other people as well and help myself.”

Skyler Mosser got a shot today even though she was reluctant to do so.

“Yeah...I was.”

“I want to make sure that she’s safe for the school. I’m a little nervous that they’re going to have kids in masks again and I’m hoping if you have your shot that you don’t have to be in masks. I want the school year to be as normal as possible,” said Shon Mosser, father.

Douglas County officials say the more people who get vaccinated, the more normal this school year will be.

The Douglas County Health Department will continue its COVID-19 vaccine clinics tomorrow. There’s one at South High that starts from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Kingdom Builders Christian Center starts from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Benson Health at Lake Streets Apartments starts from noon to 3 p.m. Also, there will be shots available at the Maha Festival at Stinson Park in the Aksarben Village from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.