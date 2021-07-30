David’s Evening Forecast - First Alert overnight for high winds and heavy rain

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wildfire smoke continues to produce poor air quality around the region. Conditions have improved slightly since this morning, but individuals with health issues such as asthma, COPD, and heart disease should continue to try and limit their time outdoors. Rain may improve air quality tonight, but more wildfire smoke is expected to move in on Saturday.

Air Quality Right Now (WOWT)

The radar is currently quiet around the metro area, but that will change overnight. Thunderstorms are expected to develop in central and northeast Nebraska after sunset and roll into eastern Nebraska after 10pm. These storms may produce heavy rainfall and high wind gusts. Wind gusts of 60-65mph may be possible with the strongest storms. Typically, this would not be a major concern, but with some tree damage lingering across the region from our storm three weeks ago, additional damage may occur with any wind gusts. Heavy rainfall is also a threat, with storms likely producing rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches in some areas. An isolated rain total of up to 5inches isn’t out of the question. This could lead to some localized flash flooding, and a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for much of eastern Nebraska into southwest Iowa through 9am Saturday.

Rainfall Potential Overnight (WOWT)

Rain will quickly exit the area Saturday morning, leaving behind slightly cooler and less humid weather. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will only top out in the low to middle 80s, much more comfortable compared to the last week. The cooler and less humid air will stick around for at least the first half of next week. Temperatures will slowly warm back to around 90 degrees by Friday.

