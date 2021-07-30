Cut fiber cable disrupts some WOWT online streaming

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A cut fiber cable forced some 6 News digital viewers to look for our broadcasts elsewhere.

Omaha Public Power District said Friday that a crew accidentally cut the cable Thursday afternoon after receiving an erroneous report from utility line locator 811 that it was all clear to dig in the location, but there was actually a fiber optic cable there.

It’s not yet known exactly what services were impacted, but the outage affected 6 News signals to YouTubeTV and Direct TV. Those services were restored at about 10 a.m. Friday.

OPPD said the location company took full responsibility for the outage.

CenturyLink/Lumen crews were making repairs and said at about 3:30 p.m. Friday that all services had been restored. Read their full statement below:

“On July 29 and 30, some customers in Omaha experienced a service disruption due to a fiber cut by the local power company. All services are now restored. Our techs worked hard to fix it as quickly as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding.”

