Tokyo Olympics: 6 News Daybreak does Judo

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Throughout the Olympic games, we are learning more about the new mixed team events. Women and men competing together for the first time.

The judo coed teams are making their debut at the Tokyo Olympics. To understand why I’m subjecting myself to this punishment, let’s rewind.

The Daybreak team showed up to Mid-America Martial Arts to get to know the sport of Judo, an Olympic sport since 1964.

“There’s a lot of things they can do that most of us just can’t,” said Michael Penny.

That was on full display when I took the mat. After putting on the robe called a Gi (Gee), and a bow of appreciation, it was time to go to work.

“It takes a great deal of discipline and you’re helped in that by your coaches,” said Penny.

My coach, or sensei, is Michael Penny, a man with 30 years of experience. After a quick warmup session, it was time to learn the basics.

Judo means the “gentle way.” That seems ironic to me.

It’s a full combat sport using holds and leverage to throw your opponent off balance.

“Generally you win by throwing someone on their back or side.”

Which happened to me over and over and over again. Finally, it was my turn to take a try.

Michael taught me the three basic moves. In all, there are more than 60 variations of throws alone.

A complex sport with a simple goal. Something even an amateur viewer can grow to appreciate.

“Enjoy it and watch the technique and physicality.”

A sport that certainly deserves the utmost respect. At least 12 different teams will be competing in the judo mixed team event.

Each team with six athletes will be wrapping up the finals this weekend.

