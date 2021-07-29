Warren Academy helps future college players prepare for NIL with Opendorse

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Warren Academy hosted the Future50 Media Day powered by Soldier Sports and Makovicka PT in Elkhorn. An opportunity for the best players in the area to receive exposure and share their excitement for the high school football season ahead. It included players from both Nebraska and Iowa.

With NIL only starting on July 1st Opendorse from Lincoln led several seminars that introduce the financial opportunity to the high school students. In the presentation, Opendorse showed the companies they work with and provided examples of how much money athletes are making per post. Opendorse also explained what the high school players can do now to put themselves in position to take full advantage of NIL when they start playing college football.

