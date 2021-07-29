Thursday July 29 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 82 new cases

(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Nebraska Medicine plans vaccine clinics

Nebraska Medicine said Thursday that it will offer COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.

NebMed will provide Pfizer vaccinations by appointment at:

For those looking for walk-in appointments, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available at these pharmacies:

Outpatient Pharmacy at Bellevue Health Center, located at 25th Street and Highway 370 , will offer J&J vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Outpatient Pharmacy at Durham Outpatient Center, located at 45th and Emile streets , will offer J&J vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.

Now is the time to get a COVID-19 vaccine if you have not yet received it. We are offering the vaccine at several of our clinics and at our retail pharmacy locations. Get more information at https://t.co/DXDJU01Dn3 pic.twitter.com/WTgihv2L57 — Nebraska Medicine (@NebraskaMed) July 29, 2021

Douglas County cases update

DCHD reported Thursday it had confirmed 82 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the past day, bringing the local total to 73,366 confirmed local cases since the start of the pandemic.

The seven-day rolling average is now 71 cases, up from 61 yesterday and 57 on Tuesday. It’s more than twice as high as the average two weeks ago, and 57 more than a month ago.

The local death toll remains at 737.

Local COVID-19 hospitalizations have doubled in the past week. The health department reported Thursday that local hospitals were 81% full, with 292 beds available; and ICU beds were 72% full with 92 beds available. Sixty-two patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 28 of them in ICUs, and 11 on ventilators (down from 16 on Wednesday). DCHD is also monitoring two other patients for signs of COVID-19.

The DCHD COVID-19 dashboard no longer reports COVID-19 recoveries.

56.5% of all Douglas County Residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 Vaccine.

13,853 residents ages 12-15 years old have received at least one dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine.

For more Douglas County COVID-19 Vaccination data visit: https://t.co/lPwdVur59Q pic.twitter.com/uKiHIwb2Fh — DouglasCoHealthDept (@HealthDouglasCo) July 29, 2021

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy, 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

Think Aksarben Pharmacy LLC, 710 W. Center Road, Omaha NE 68106

ViaRx, 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled at several local schools this week:

MONDAY

7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at George Russell Middle School, located at 5304 S. 172nd St.

TUESDAY

12:30-6 p.m. at George Russell Middle School, located at 5304 S. 172nd St.

THURSDAY

8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. at Andersen Middle School , located at 15404 Adams St.

Noon-7 p.m. at Omaha South Middle School , located at 4519 S. 24th St.

Noon-6 p.m. at Bryan Middle School , located at 8210 S. 42nd St.

2-5 p.m. at Butler-Gast YMCA, located at 3501 Ames Ave.

FRIDAY

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bryan Middle School , located at 8210 S. 42nd St.

8-11 a.m. at Andersen Middle School , located at 15404 Adams St.

Noon-6 p.m. at Omaha South Middle School, located at 4519 S. 24th St.

SATURDAY

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Omaha South Middle School , located at 4519 S. 24th St.

9-11 a.m. at Kingdom Builders Christian Center , located at 4039 Charles St.

Noon-3 p.m. at Benson Health at Lake Street Apartments , located at 2400 N. 34th Ave.

2-6 p.m. at Maha Music Festival, held at Stinson Park in Aksarben Village

Omaha Public Schools

Omaha Public Schools is sharing a flyer — written in Spanish and English — to get the word out about its upcoming vaccine clinics. The clinics are scheduled for this week and next week at several Omaha-metro schools.

THURSDAY

Noon-7 p.m. at Omaha South High School , located at 4519 S. 24th St. in Omaha

Noon-6 p.m. at Bryan Middle School, located at 8210 S. 42nd St. in Bellevue

FRIDAY

Noon-6 p.m. at Omaha South High School , located at 4519 S. 24th St. in Omaha

8 a.m.-2 p.m. at Bryan Middle School, located at 8210 S. 42nd St. in Bellevue

SATURDAY

9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Omaha South High School, located at 4519 S. 24th St. in Omaha

AUGUST

2-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10 and 10 a.m-2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11 at Norris Middle School, located at 2235 S. 46th St. in Omaha

4-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10 at Beveridge Middle School, located at 1616 S. 120th St. in Omaha

5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11 at Marrs Middle School, located at 5619 S. 19th St. in Omaha

Around Omaha

MAHA: Vaccinations will be available from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday during Maha Music Festival at Stinson Park in Aksarben Village.

NATIVE OMAHA DAYS: Charles Drew Health Center will also have a clinic from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday during Native Omaha Days at Zion Baptist Church, 2215 Grant St.

DCHD WALK-IN CLINIC: Friday’s walk-in vaccination clinic is canceled for this week.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

Three Rivers health district

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers Fremont location is open for walk-ins from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

In Saunders County , the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

In Washington County, the clinic at First Lutheran Church in Blair is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.

Off-line help

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

TEST NEBRASKA HOTLINE: To get answers about Test Nebraska tests, results, communications, etc., call 402-207-9377.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. Other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

