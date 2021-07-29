Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - One more very hot day with a couple of storms possible too

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One more hot day today starts with the warmest morning we’ve had so far during this hot stretch. Temperatures are starting in the upper 70s and lower 80s early today with some heat index values barely dipping below 90 degrees. That will set the stage for another day that surges into the upper 90s.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

Heat index values likely surge into the 105 to 110 degree range yet again this afternoon even with after the passage of a cold front. The cool air will lag behind the front and not help cool us off until Friday.

Heat Index Thursday (WOWT)

There is a 30% chance of a few spotty T-showers in the area today as that previously mentioned front drops from north to south through the area. It will mainly be an issue in the morning and afternoon before pressing south for the evening.

Thursday Rain Chance (WOWT)

A few spotty stronger storms south of I-80 are possible after 6pm with a very low risk of severe weather from them. Some wind gusts and a few hail stones are the main threats from those.

Thursday Severe (WOWT)

Better rain and storm chances enter the forecast Friday morning and then again Friday evening and overnight. Those overnight storms, especially after 10pm, have a low end severe risk as well. They could easily produce some 1-3″ rain totals by Saturday morning as well.

Friday Severe threat (WOWT)

