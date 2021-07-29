Advertisement

Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - One more very hot day with a couple of storms possible too

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One more hot day today starts with the warmest morning we’ve had so far during this hot stretch. Temperatures are starting in the upper 70s and lower 80s early today with some heat index values barely dipping below 90 degrees. That will set the stage for another day that surges into the upper 90s.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

Heat index values likely surge into the 105 to 110 degree range yet again this afternoon even with after the passage of a cold front. The cool air will lag behind the front and not help cool us off until Friday.

Heat Index Thursday
Heat Index Thursday(WOWT)

There is a 30% chance of a few spotty T-showers in the area today as that previously mentioned front drops from north to south through the area. It will mainly be an issue in the morning and afternoon before pressing south for the evening.

Thursday Rain Chance
Thursday Rain Chance(WOWT)

A few spotty stronger storms south of I-80 are possible after 6pm with a very low risk of severe weather from them. Some wind gusts and a few hail stones are the main threats from those.

Thursday Severe
Thursday Severe(WOWT)

Better rain and storm chances enter the forecast Friday morning and then again Friday evening and overnight. Those overnight storms, especially after 10pm, have a low end severe risk as well. They could easily produce some 1-3″ rain totals by Saturday morning as well.

Friday Severe threat
Friday Severe threat(WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha homeowners voice concerns of lien filed by unlicensed contractor
William Wilder
Omaha Police: Man refused ID, threatened employee, stole groceries
Ronald Bower
Wanted: Iowa man considered armed & dangerous
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) prepares to throw a pass against Oklahoma during the second...
Nugent: Big Ten misses great opportunity to help Huskers
A multiple-vehicle crash snagged eastbound Interstate 680 commuters Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
First Alert Traffic: Multiple-vehicle crash on the Mormon Bridge snags evening commute

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Wednesday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Intense heat this evening, relief on the horizon
Staying cool — and safe — across the Omaha-metro
David’s Evening Forecast - Intense heat this evening, relief on the horizon