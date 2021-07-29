Players focused on winning more as Nebraska starts fall camp on Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - “Win more games.” That was the answer several Nebraska football players gave when asked what will make the 2021 season successful.

Players reported on Thursday and begin practice on Friday.

Head coach Scott Frost and players spoke to reporters on Thursday about their expectations for the next month as they prepare for Illinois on August 28, and their expectations for the rest of the season that follows.

When asked to define what will make the season successful, Frost said that the team will continue to try and get better day by day.

Players like tight end Travis Vokolek and Center Cam Jurgens were a bit more direct.

They want to see more wins on the team’s record. They said that’s the next step.

A few additional Husker notes:

Frost said he doesn’t anticipate Will Honas returning from injury this season.

He added that several players will be limited to start fall camp, including freshman tight end Thomas Fidone.

Frost said he hopes to have Fidone back at some point during the year.

When asked how many players on the team are vaccinated, Frost wouldn’t give a percentage or rough estimate, but said he’s not comfortable with his perceived amount of players with the vaccine.

Frost said they will continue to make sure players are educated and have access to all the information they would need regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

