Plattsmouth council sinks Missouri River boat club road repairs

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - For 60 years, generations of families have enjoyed hot summers along the Missouri River near Plattsmouth. But the 2019 flood destroyed a public street that serves as the only wan into a private campground.

The city and members of the Plattsmouth Boat Club are at odds over repairing the road.

Since the 2019 Heartland Flood, high weeds — not high water — have covered the 5-acre campground owned by the club.

Thirty-two members sold out but are still driven by memories of get-away weekends. The 15 families that remain want to restore the campground.

“People who see this now, the pictures and stuff, might think it’s a total dump. But we can’t get to it to clean it up, otherwise it would be super-nice,” boat club member Gene Konkler said.

The public street leading to the campground has been washed out for two years, and the city won’t repair it.

“it would be a waste of tax money to rebuild this because it will erode again, and you’re going to spend well over several hundred-thousand dollars,” said Erv Portis, Plattsmouth City Administrator.

Despite a city engineering report, club members don’t believe repairs would cost that much — and argue the city is obligated to fix a public street.

“Taxpayers pay to keep this road up.”

After several council meetings, a deep divide remains between the city the club over fixing the road. Plattsmouth city leaders say, in an effort to navigate the controversy over repairing that road, they’re offering a different path.

The city administrator said the club can lease it for a dollar a year over 25 years, with an option for 25 more.

“More than half of it is in a flood plain — not floodway — so it’s more easily developed than that back there and far less cost,” Portis said.

The club members say they aren’t so sure, and instead of building elsewhere, they would rather spend money rebuilding their own campground.

“We believe it’s worth something to us, and something worth fighting for, so we’d like the road repaired,” boat club member Shane Jense said.

The land lease offer floated by the city may have sunk along with the boat club demand for a rebuilt street.

“The council’s position is that roadway is not going to happen,” Portis said.

But club members are determined.

“If we fix it, tons of people will want to be in there,” Konkler said.

And they’re optimistic their campground will return. The club has consulted an attorney about legal options to force the city into repairing the road. The city believes it’s on solid ground and hasn’t closed the door on negotiating for a lease on the other location.

