Omaha’s NP Dodge Park athletic fields, marina to be renovated

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two years after Nebraska’s historic March flooding, NP Dodge park will finally be getting a much-needed facelift.

The athletic fields at the park have been out of commission since the flooding damaged them, forcing teams and players to find a new place to practice and compete.

But the wait may soon be over, according to Omaha Parks and Recreation Director Matthew Kalcevich.

“A lot of what people were familiar with in regard to the fields — soccer, baseball, softball, cricket — will all return hopefully as they did, into in a better condition prior to the flooding,” he says.

Funding from FEMA has been approved to help with the million-dollar project.

About $733,000 has been approved to renovate and restore the athletic fields, which includes upgrades to other amenities as well, such as moving the pavilion away from the water.

“It’ll actually be moved up over here, and raised, and another road will be brought in to access that, and its own parking,” says Kalcevich as he points out the pavilion will be moved closer to John J. Pershing drive and the park entrance.

“So, we will lose a little bit of the open field space but it was kind of a give and take as far as if we do have flooding again, then that won’t be touched.”

The previous seven soccer fields will be replaced with five; while the number of baseball, softball, and cricket fields remains the same.

Another $365,000 was approved to improve the NP Dodge Marina, which has been open in a more limited capacity since the flooding.

“Some dredging, re-stabilization of the sea wall, and some other minor things that people may not necessarily see but will really make our ability to keep that space as nice as possible as easy as possible for our team,” Kalcevich says.

Kalcevich tells 6 News the renovations will include mitigation measures, like re-digging ditches, to help control water flow into the park in case of any future flooding.

Renovations are expected to begin in the coming weeks, and the goal is to be completed by early next year.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.