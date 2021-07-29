Advertisement

Omah man sentenced for sex trafficking of a minor

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man has been sentenced to 250 months in federal prison for sex trafficking of a minor.

Glenn Whitney, 26, was among four men indicted in December 2020 of the crime.

Federal agents began investigating the case in September 2020 after a foster child was reported missing in Omaha. They learned the 16-year-old victim engaged in commercial sex acts in the metro area with Whitney directing the victim, including where to conduct acts and how much to charge. He received financial proceeds from the criminal acts.

The case was brought as part of U.S. Department of Justice program Project Safe Childhood which is a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

There is no parole in the federal prison system. The Honorable Brian C. Buescher also ordered that once he serves his sentence, Whitney will serve five years of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha homeowners voice concerns of lien filed by unlicensed contractor
William Wilder
Omaha Police: Man refused ID, threatened employee, stole groceries
Ronald Bower
Wanted: Iowa man considered armed & dangerous
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) prepares to throw a pass against Oklahoma during the second...
Nugent: Big Ten misses great opportunity to help Huskers
A multiple-vehicle crash snagged eastbound Interstate 680 commuters Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
First Alert Traffic: Multiple-vehicle crash on the Mormon Bridge snags evening commute

Latest News

3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - One more very hot day with a couple of storms possible too
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Nebraska firefighters battle wildfire in Montana
This March 20, 2019, aerial photo shows flooding near the Platte River in Plattsmouth, Neb.,...
Plattsmouth council sinks Missouri River boat club road repairs