Omaha Police arrest man after foot chase near interstate exit

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was arrested after he fled Omaha Police on foot after crashing his car into a ditch near the Interstate 80 Q Street exit Wednesday.

Officers were able to catch Neil Bryant, 29, before he could get to the interstate.

Bryant is facing charges of obstructing an officer, driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license, and two misdemeanors. He also refused DUI and TST tests.

Police said he wasn’t injured in the crash.

