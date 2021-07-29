Advertisement

Olympics Day 6 highlights: Gymnastics & so much swimming

(KFYR)
By NBC Sports
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(NBC) - Watch Thursday’s highlights from the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

MEDAL COUNTS: Tokyo Olympics

GYMNASTICS

Suni Lee nails 15.300 uneven bars routine

In need of a big routine to keep pace with Rebeca Andrade in the Olympic individual all-around final, Suni Lee did her thing on the uneven bars, earning a huge 15.300.

SWIMMING

Ledecky and Grimes make 800 free final

Katie Ledecky and 15-year-old teammate Katie Grimes went 1-2 in their 800m freestyle heat, setting up a potential podium moment in the final.

Ledecky shines as U.S. wins silver in 4x200m freestyle relay

China wins the 4x200m freestyle relay, but Katie Ledecky shines as the U.S. takes silver. All three medalists broke the world record.

Caeleb Dressel wins gold in electrifying men’s 100 free

Caeleb Dressel delivered a monumental, Olympic record effort in the men’s 100m freestyle for his first individual gold medal.

Finke wins 1st Olympic men’s 800 from out of nowhere

Bobby Finke stuns the competition with impressive gold medal showing in the 800m free.

