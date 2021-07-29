Advertisement

NSP: Man trespasses at Nebraska Governor’s Mansion, found with meth

Troopers arrested a man Wednesday afternoon after he jumped the fence at the Governor’s...
Troopers arrested a man Wednesday afternoon after he jumped the fence at the Governor’s Mansion, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.(Lancaster County Jail)
By Bill Schammert
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers arrested a man Wednesday afternoon after he jumped the fence at the Governor’s Mansion, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

The Governor was not in the building at the time.

At approximately 1:15 p.m., Capitol Security personnel observed the man jump over the fence and enter the backyard of the Governor’s Mansion at 1425 H Street. Troopers said the man then sat down in the backyard of the residence and was quickly contacted without incident.

During the process of issuing a citation for trespassing, troopers were unable to positively identify the man based on the name he provided.

Troopers then used a mobile AFIS device to positively identify the man, and learned that he had previously provided a fake name. The man was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine. The subject, Lejay Daniels, 31, of Lincoln, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, criminal impersonation, and trespassing. He was lodged in Lancaster County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) prepares to throw a pass against Oklahoma during the second...
Nugent: Big Ten misses great opportunity to help Huskers
Jake Gardner, accused of manslaughter for the shooting death of James Scurlock in May 2020,...
Jake Gardner family files lawsuit against Douglas County, special prosecutor
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, left, and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday, July 27, 2021, that...
Nebraska, Iowa governors oppose CDC mask guidance
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self

Latest News

This March 20, 2019, aerial photo shows flooding near the Platte River in Plattsmouth, Neb.,...
Plattsmouth council sinks Missouri River boat club road repairs
How to help Omaha first-responders at an incident scene
Omaha’s NP Dodge Park athletic fields, marina to be renovated
Omaha Riverfront developers gave a sneak-peek Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the structure being...
Get a sneak-peek at pavilion as Riverfront construction continues