Lincoln Police ask for help finding endangered missing man

Ernest Foster
Ernest Foster(Lincoln Police)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 77-year-old man with memory issues who is missing.

Police said Ernest Foster was last seen Thursday morning near 63rd Street and Logan Avenue, just south of Havelock Avenue.

Foster is 5′11″ tall, 170 lbs, brown eyes, gray hair, last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants. He suffers from memory related illnesses that also effect his ability to communicate.  

If you see Foster, please call police at 402-441-6000.

