How to help Omaha first-responders at an incident scene

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A lot of times when there’s an accident or even a shooting, many people think fast and share photos or videos. Omaha Police say that’s great because it helps get the word out — but say you shouldn’t stop there.

See it. Snap it. At a demonstration of first-responders tending to a shooting victim, Omaha Police said capturing the scene of a critical incident is fine, as long as that’s not all you do.

“People filming with their camera phones or taking pictures... and no one’s taking the time to call 911 for several minutes,” OPD Officer Joe Nickerson said.

With a severe traumatic injury, seconds count. Omaha’s first-responders are reminding the public not to assume someone else made the first call.

And when help does arrive, stay out of the way.

“It takes a lot of people to save lives. It takes a lot of equipment, and we need space for that, and a safe environment,” Nickerson said.

Police said bystanders actually help more when they don’t distract first-responders because that forces them to split their attention between the patient and a crowd.

“Due to comments being made, maybe we’re not working fast enough — ‘what took you so long?’ — those things are all distraction to crews that are on-scene.

And as for Omaha Fire and Rescue, the same rules apply.

“Sometimes people can get a misnomer that we’re just standing by waiting for things to be completely safe,” an Omaha Fire battalion chief said.

He said he wants the public to understand that even medics have to wait for police to secure a potentially dangerous scene before redering aid.

Also remember that all their actions serve a purpose.

“Don’t be alarmed when you see officers cutting or ripping clothes,” Nickerson said. “We have to get access to wounds.”

If you want to be of further help to authorities — especially if you’re a witness — stay in a safe location, and think about what details could help police: The who, what, where, when, and why make a difference when authorities are ready to gather information.

Police also encourage anyone who knows CPR or other professional safety skills to sue them when appropriate.

