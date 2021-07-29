Advertisement

Highway 2 bridge over Missouri River reopens to truck traffic

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEBRASKA CITY (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation reopened Highway 2 to truck traffic crossing the Missouri River near Nebraska City.

The bridge had been closed to trucks “out of an abundance of caution” since Monday to expedite work on a planned rehabilitation project. Work on the project is still underway, but traffic can flow as before.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area and particularly in work zones.

