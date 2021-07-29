Highway 2 bridge over Missouri River reopens to truck traffic

NEBRASKA CITY (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation reopened Highway 2 to truck traffic crossing the Missouri River near Nebraska City.

The bridge had been closed to trucks “out of an abundance of caution” since Monday to expedite work on a planned rehabilitation project. Work on the project is still underway, but traffic can flow as before.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area and particularly in work zones.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.