Former longtime Nebraska sports reporter facing child sex assault charges

NEMAHA COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A longtime writer for local newspapers and sports media around Nebraska is facing four counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, according to court documents.

Brian Rosenthal was arrested on the Class 1B felony charges after a warrant was filed Wednesday. He is due in a Nemaha County courtroom at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the complaint filed Monday in Nemaha County Court, the incidents occurred from December 2017 to February 2018 and involved sexual penetration with a victim between the ages of 12 and 16. Rosenthal was at least 25 years old at the time, the documents state.

Rosenthal had worked for the University of Nebraska Athletics Department as a staff writer and creative content specialist from September 2016 to June 2020. According to his bio on Huskers.com, he had previously worked for the Lincoln Journal Star, from 2000-2016; as well as the Hutchinson News and the York News-Times.

