Douglas County Health Deparment issues air-quality advisory

A view of the haze in Mankato, Minn., last week, when Canadian wildfires caused much of the...
A view of the haze in Mankato, Minn., last week, when Canadian wildfires caused much of the state to experience such conditions. On Thursday, the Douglas County Health Department issued an air quality advisory for the area also because of fires in Canada.(KEYC Photo/Jared Dean)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department urged residents engaging in outdoor activities for the next couple of days to be aware of air quality.

DCHD said the air quality in the area will be affected by wildfires in Canada on Thursday and Friday, pushing the air-quality index to the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category. Much of eastern Nebraska is also in a heat advisory.

“While the general public may only see a difference in what’s happening, the particulate matter in the air from these fires can create serious health issues for persons with heart and lung disease, older adults, and children,” DCHD said in a release.

The concerning conditions are expected to start Thursday afternoon and continue for at least 24 hours, the DCHD release states.

“Anyone who may be impacted by these conditions is advised to minimize outdoor activities during that time,” the release states.

