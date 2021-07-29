Douglas County Health Deparment issues air-quality advisory

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department urged residents engaging in outdoor activities for the next couple of days to be aware of air quality.

DCHD said the air quality in the area will be affected by wildfires in Canada on Thursday and Friday, pushing the air-quality index to the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category. Much of eastern Nebraska is also in a heat advisory.

Air quality will be a concern this evening into the weekend. A cold front will bring us relief from the recent heat, but will also drag some thick wildfire smoke into the area. This could result in unhealthy air quality at times this evening through at least Saturday. pic.twitter.com/9g6TMsoOIn — David Koeller (@dkoellerwx) July 29, 2021

“While the general public may only see a difference in what’s happening, the particulate matter in the air from these fires can create serious health issues for persons with heart and lung disease, older adults, and children,” DCHD said in a release.

The concerning conditions are expected to start Thursday afternoon and continue for at least 24 hours, the DCHD release states.

“Anyone who may be impacted by these conditions is advised to minimize outdoor activities during that time,” the release states.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.