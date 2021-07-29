David’s Evening Forecast - Relief from the heat finally on the way

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Despite an approaching cold front, conditions remain extremely humid and very hot around the metro this evening. Humidity actually increased today, helping to push heat index readings above 110 degrees at times, which can be dangerous if you are spending an extended period of time outdoors. Expect heat index readings to remain above 100 through the evening. Thankfully, that cold front will slowly move through this evening helping to drop temperatures as we approach sunset. Humidity levels should drop slightly as well, but it will still feel quite humid overnight with low temperatures dropping into the lower 70s.

Heat Index This Evening (WOWT)

Rain chances will begin to increase Friday as the cold front continues to push through the area. A few scattered showers or storms are possible in the morning, but much of the area will likely remain dry. Partly cloudy skies take over for the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. A much better chance for rain arrives after dark Friday night, with storms developing between 10pm and Midnight. Heavy rainfall and some gusty winds are possible with thunderstorms that develop overnight. 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible, with some pockets of slightly higher amounts. Showers should be tapering off Saturday morning, with drier, cooler, and less humid weather moving in for the weekend.

The break from the heat will last through at least the first half of next week. Partly cloudy skies with highs temperatures in the middle to upper 80s are expected Monday through Wednesday. Temperatures will slowly warm back to near 90 by the end of the week.

