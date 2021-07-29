Advertisement

19-year-old grazed in shooting in north Omaha neighborhood

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating an incident overnight in north Omaha that left a 19-year-old with a graze wound.

Just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 3900 block of north 37th Street. The man did not require medical treatment, according to the OPD release.

Police are investigating and ask that anyone with information about the shooting contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or submit a tip at omahacrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Bower
Wanted: Iowa man considered armed & dangerous
Omaha homeowners voice concerns of lien filed by unlicensed contractor
William Wilder
Omaha Police: Man refused ID, threatened employee, stole groceries
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) prepares to throw a pass against Oklahoma during the second...
Nugent: Big Ten misses great opportunity to help Huskers
A multiple-vehicle crash snagged eastbound Interstate 680 commuters Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
First Alert Traffic: Multiple-vehicle crash on the Mormon Bridge snags evening commute

Latest News

Omaha ends debris pickup & processing; lumber companies likely won’t take fallen trees
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Thursday July 29 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 82 new cases
Deputy Justin Smith
Northeast Nebraska sheriff’s deputy dies after battle with COVID-19
Brian Rosenthal
Former longtime Nebraska sports reporter facing child sex assault charges