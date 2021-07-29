19-year-old grazed in shooting in north Omaha neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating an incident overnight in north Omaha that left a 19-year-old with a graze wound.

Just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 3900 block of north 37th Street. The man did not require medical treatment, according to the OPD release.

Police are investigating and ask that anyone with information about the shooting contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or submit a tip at omahacrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.

