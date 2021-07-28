Wednesday July 28 COVID-19 update: Another 100 new cases in Douglas County

(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Keep scrolling to find helpful links and other information, including phone numbers to call for help getting signed up for your vaccine.

Douglas County cases update

DCHD reported Wednesday it had confirmed 100 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the past day, bringing the local total to 73,287 confirmed local cases since the start of the pandemic.

The seven-day rolling average is now 66 cases, up from 57 yesterday and 55 more than the average a month ago. It’s the highest average since May 11, and the same level recorded in late April.

The local death toll remains at 737.

The health department also reported Wednesday that local hospitals were 79% full, with 317 beds available; and ICU beds were 74% full with 87 beds available. Since Tuesday, COVID-19 hospitalizations were up 23 to 59 patients, with 27 of them in ICUs (up from 19), and 16 on ventilators (up from 10). DCHD is also monitoring eight other patients for signs of COVID-19.

The DCHD COVID-19 dashboard no longer reports COVID-19 recoveries.

56.4% of all Douglas County Residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 Vaccine.

13,703 residents ages 12-15 years old have received at least one dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine.

For more Douglas County COVID-19 Vaccination data visit: https://t.co/EgL5415u5K pic.twitter.com/4De1ypsEWB — DouglasCoHealthDept (@HealthDouglasCo) July 28, 2021

Kansas officials reconsider mask guidelines amid COVID surge

(AP) - Public health officials in one of Kansas’ most populous counties are urging nearly every resident to wear a mask in schools and other indoor public spaces because of the faster-spreading COVID-19 delta variant.

The Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health Department recommends that anyone aged 2 or older wear masks. It updated its guidance Tuesday even though the county has among the highest vaccination rates and the lowest total number of COVID-19 cases per capita among the state’s 105 counties.

Kansas has seen a rise in new COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, and Douglas County, Kan., also has seen a jump in new cases. Gov. Laura Kelly scheduled a Wednesday afternoon news conference to discuss the new CDC guidance.

A central Kansas school district is requiring masks in its buildings and public health officials in one of the state’s most populous counties are recommending that nearly every resident wear masks in indoor public spaces.

The developments in the Salina school district and Douglas County in northeast Kansas came quickly after a surge in new COVID-19 cases tied to the faster-spreading delta variant prompted the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to change its guidance on masks. The CDC now recommends that even vaccinated people wear them indoors in places where COVID-19 is surging.

One of the largest public school districts in Kansas plans to require elementary students to wear masks this fall.

The Kansas City Star reported that Shawnee Mission’s school board acted Monday night after a health official in Johnson County warned that the faster-spreading delta variant would lead to widespread COVID-19 among unmasked children. The board’s vote Monday night was 6-1 in favor of mandating masks in elementary schools.

Shawnee Mission joins the public school districts in Kansas City, Kansas, and Kansas City, Missouri, in requiring masks for at least some students, but it is the only district among six in Johnson County to do it.

A Fall 2021 update of the #UNMCCOPH COVID-19 Back to School Playbook for K-12 is now available! Learn more: https://www.unmc.edu/publichealth/_documents/UNMC_COPH_K-12_Playbook_Fall_2021_Final_2.pdf Posted by UNMC College of Public Health on Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy, 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

Think Aksarben Pharmacy LLC, 710 W. Center Road, Omaha NE 68106

ViaRx, 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled at several local schools this week:

MONDAY

7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at George Russell Middle School, located at 5304 S. 172nd St.

TUESDAY

12:30-6 p.m. at George Russell Middle School, located at 5304 S. 172nd St.

THURSDAY

8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. at Andersen Middle School , located at 15404 Adams St.

Noon-7 p.m. at Omaha South Middle School , located at 4519 S. 24th St.

Noon-6 p.m. at Bryan Middle School , located at 8210 S. 42nd St.

2-5 p.m. at Butler-Gast YMCA, located at 3501 Ames Ave.

FRIDAY

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bryan Middle School , located at 8210 S. 42nd St.

8-11 a.m. at Andersen Middle School , located at 15404 Adams St.

Noon-6 p.m. at Omaha South Middle School, located at 4519 S. 24th St.

SATURDAY

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Omaha South Middle School , located at 4519 S. 24th St.

9-11 a.m. at Kingdom Builders Christian Center , located at 4039 Charles St.

Noon-3 p.m. at Benson Health at Lake Street Apartments , located at 2400 N. 34th Ave.

2-6 p.m. at Maha Music Festival, held at Stinson Park in Aksarben Village

Omaha Public Schools

Omaha Public Schools is sharing a flyer — written in Spanish and English — to get the word out about its upcoming vaccine clinics. The clinics are scheduled for this week and next week at several Omaha-metro schools.

THURSDAY

Noon-7 p.m. at Omaha South High School , located at 4519 S. 24th St. in Omaha

Noon-6 p.m. at Bryan Middle School, located at 8210 S. 42nd St. in Bellevue

FRIDAY

Noon-6 p.m. at Omaha South High School , located at 4519 S. 24th St. in Omaha

8 a.m.-2 p.m. at Bryan Middle School, located at 8210 S. 42nd St. in Bellevue

SATURDAY

9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Omaha South High School, located at 4519 S. 24th St. in Omaha

AUGUST

2-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10 and 10 a.m-2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11 at Norris Middle School, located at 2235 S. 46th St. in Omaha

4-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10 at Beveridge Middle School, located at 1616 S. 120th St. in Omaha

5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11 at Marrs Middle School, located at 5619 S. 19th St. in Omaha

Around Omaha

MAHA: Vaccinations will be available from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday during Maha Music Festival at Stinson Park in Aksarben Village.

NATIVE OMAHA DAYS: Charles Drew Health Center will also have a clinic from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday during Native Omaha Days at Zion Baptist Church, 2215 Grant St.

DCHD WALK-IN CLINIC: Friday’s walk-in vaccination clinic is canceled for this week.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

Three Rivers health district

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers Fremont location is open for walk-ins from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

In Saunders County , the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

In Washington County, the clinic at First Lutheran Church in Blair is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.

Off-line help

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

TEST NEBRASKA HOTLINE: To get answers about Test Nebraska tests, results, communications, etc., call 402-207-9377.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. Other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

Where to get a test: Douglas County

Vaccine sign-up: Douglas County | Sarpy/Cass | Three Rivers | Nebraska

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Hy-Vee | Walmart | Sam’s Club | Kohll’s

Vaccine dashboard: Nebraska | Iowa

Vaccine information: Douglas County | Douglas County clinics | Nebraska | Nebraska FAQ | Nebraska timeline | Nebraska Phase 1A tiers | Nebraska Phase 1B tiers || Iowa | Pottawattamie County | Mills County | Fremont County

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

WOWT.com quick search: COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Vaccine

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.