Staying cool — and safe — across the Omaha-metro

(WOWT) - The City of Omaha brought a handful of neighborhoods some entertainment on a scorcher of a day.

6 News stopped by a hydrant party in northwest Omaha over the lunch hour Wednesday.

The firefighters are always a big hit this time of year. City crews let the water dribble out for the youngsters and turned up the power to get more involved.

“My son loves the fire department... I work for dispatch, and we’re a proud family,” said Kelly Williams of Omaha. “He absolutely loves water and would live in it if he could.”

Not a bad way to stay cool. There are three more hydrant parties scheduled for Friday: at 5105 S. 37th St., at 4808 Cass St.; and at 4192 Nicholas St.

Bellevue pools close early

It’s so hot, even the pools can’t bear it.

It seems an odd disconnect that on the hottest day of the year, public swimming pools would close early, but that’s what’s happening Wednesday evening in Bellevue.

The Cascio and Dowding pools are closing at 5 p.m. — about four hours early — because the city is concerned for the safety of its lifeguards and staff. While many head to the pools to cool off in the water, aquatics employees are walking around in the heat making sure everyone else stays safe.

The City of Bellevue reminded the community that its three splash pads are open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Bellevue Recreation Department has made the following announcements regarding the City's Pools for Wednesday, July... Posted by City of Bellevue, Nebraska on Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Chilling out in Elkhorn

In need of a cool-off break later in the day, 6 News stopped by The Dairy Chef in Elkhorn to cool off — a number of people had the same idea.

Ice cream was melting about as fast as the rest of us. Walking the tightrope between the melting and the headache you sometimes get from eating ice cream too fast was a price our crew was willing to pay.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.