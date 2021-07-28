Advertisement

Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Intense heat continues in the area with heat index values up over 100°

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting very warm and muggy this morning with temperatures & dew points in the 70s. This warm morning will lead to the hottest day of the week this afternoon with a high making a run at 100 degrees. Feels like temperatures likely top out in the 104 to 108 degree range.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)
Wednesday Heat Index
Wednesday Heat Index(WOWT)

Make sure you take frequent breaks if you are working outside in this weather as heat exhaustion and heat stroke can sneak up on you quicker than you realize. Hydrations is so key as well.

Heat Dangers
Heat Dangers(WOWT)

Heat and humidity will still be in place Thursday but it should start to improve late in the day thanks to a passing cold front. We’ll still jump into the mid 90s with heat index values up into the triple digits by mid afternoon. Then cooler air and a few spotty storms will move in bringing some relief. Those storms will be very isolated and likely develop south of I-80 after 3pm or so.

Thursday Front
Thursday Front(WOWT)
Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

Better rain and storm chances are in the forecast Friday morning and then again late Friday evening and overnight. They’ll likely linger into Saturday morning before moving south and out of the area fairly early Saturday.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

