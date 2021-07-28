Omaha Police: Man refused ID, threatened employee, stole groceries

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have arrested an escapee two weeks after allegedly pulling off a crime at a grocery store.

OPD said William Wilder, 27, went shopping for several items July 14 at the Family Fare at 30th and Weber streets, picking out some merchandise — including alcohol — and heading to the self-checkout lane. When an employee asked him to verify his ID for the alcohol, the man allegedly indicated he had a gun and told the employee to back up. He then took the items without paying.

Detectives identified the suspect in the case as Wilder and obtained an arrest warrant.

Police located him Tuesday and arrested him, after a short foot chase, in the 2600 block of Camden Avenue.

He was booked for robbery. He also had a warrant out for escaping from work release. He had been on the run from Community Corrections Center-Omaha since September 2020.

