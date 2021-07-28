Advertisement

Omaha Police: Man refused ID, threatened employee, stole groceries

William Wilder
William Wilder(Nickerson, Ofcr Joseph (OPD) | Omaha Police Department)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have arrested an escapee two weeks after allegedly pulling off a crime at a grocery store.

OPD said William Wilder, 27, went shopping for several items July 14 at the Family Fare at 30th and Weber streets, picking out some merchandise — including alcohol — and heading to the self-checkout lane. When an employee asked him to verify his ID for the alcohol, the man allegedly indicated he had a gun and told the employee to back up. He then took the items without paying.

Detectives identified the suspect in the case as Wilder and obtained an arrest warrant.

Police located him Tuesday and arrested him, after a short foot chase, in the 2600 block of Camden Avenue.

He was booked for robbery. He also had a warrant out for escaping from work release. He had been on the run from Community Corrections Center-Omaha since September 2020.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) prepares to throw a pass against Oklahoma during the second...
Nugent: Big Ten misses great opportunity to help Huskers
Jake Gardner, accused of manslaughter for the shooting death of James Scurlock in May 2020,...
Jake Gardner family files lawsuit against Douglas County, special prosecutor
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, left, and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday, July 27, 2021, that...
Nebraska, Iowa governors oppose CDC mask guidance
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self

Latest News

Ronald Bower
Wanted: Iowa man considered armed & dangerous
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert
Mayor Stothert: ‘Too soon’ to consider reinstating Omaha’s mask ordinance
Natalie Davis
Lincoln Police asking for public’s help locating missing girl
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Wednesday July 28 COVID-19 update: Another 100 new cases in Douglas County
FULL VIDEO: Reynolds welcomes Iowa State Patrol back from border
Reynolds welcomes Iowa State Patrol officers back from U.S.-Mexico border