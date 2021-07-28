Omaha-metro communities unite with businesses and police with National Night Out events

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In the effort of building the bridge between community and law enforcement, Omaha-metro neighborhoods are having collaborative events next week.

Omaha, Bellevue, Papillion, and more are having a National Night out event on Tuesday, August 3, to reconnect everyone in the community. According to the release, “National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.”

The first night out event is with the Highland South-Indian Hill Neighborhood Association at Upland Park on Jefferson Street from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. They will also have a mobile clinic with the Douglas County Health Department for COVID-19 vaccines.

“This zip code was the hardest hit with COVID-19 cases in the county. A majority of the residents belong to groups that were disproportionately affected as well,” said Anita Rojas, President of the HSIH. “The opportunity to provide this to the neighborhood brings us a great feeling of joy, especially during a time when the numbers are going back up again. And the great part is they don’t need proof of residency or citizenship, just confirmation of how old you are and a way to get in touch with you.”

Highland South Indian Hill Neighborhhood Association focuses on two events every year and that's the City of Omaha's... Posted by Kimara Zuri Snipes on Friday, July 23, 2021

“If you want to address crime, let’s start by addressing needs. People need jobs and we want to do our part to help in that arena,” says Kimara Snipes, President of the South Omaha Neighborhood Alliance and a member of the Omaha Public Schools Board.

The next night out event is with the Papillion Police at the city park near Lincoln Street from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Join the Papillion Police Department for National Night Out, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 5:30pm-7:30pm, in Papillion's City Park (84th and Lincoln streets). Meet your community’s police officers, view law enforcement vehicles & equipment, & enjoy refreshments available while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/zP8wuRUx0g — Papillion Police (@papillionpolice) July 27, 2021

Not long after Papillion’s event, Bellevue Police will have their community night out filled with BBQ and conversations at Everett Park on Betz Road from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

National Night Out is a chance to connect or reconnect with your neighbors while sharing some great BBQ, conversation... Posted by Bellevue (Nebraska) Police Department on Tuesday, July 27, 2021

